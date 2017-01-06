Gov. McAuliffe declares State of Emergency in VA

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm expected this weekend.

McAuliffe urged Virginians to prepare for a major winter storm that could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of Virginia.

The NBC12 First Alert Weather team is projecting between four to eight inches of snow in the Metro Richmond area.

"With this forecast in mind, all Virginians should take the necessary precautions now to ensure they are prepared for travel disruptions and possible power outages during a cold weather period," said Governor McAuliffe. "Please check on neighbors, especially the elderly and those who are unable to leave their homes, as well as family and friends to ensure they are ready for this storm and any possible inconveniences or interruptions that may result."

"Our public safety agencies are taking actions now to respond to this winter storm," stated Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. "The Virginia Emergency Support Team, coordinated by VDEM, is working with our local government partners to preposition resources and additional capabilities to ensure the safety of residents across Virginia."

"VDOT has been pre-treating roads in advance of the storm. We are prepared with crews, equipment and materials and will work throughout the storm to plow roads," said Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne. "Driving conditions during the storm are expected to be hazardous and motorists are urged to stay off the roads until the storm passes."

