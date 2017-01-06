PHOTOS: Vehicle leans against pole after crash in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

PHOTOS: Vehicle leans against pole after crash in Chesterfield

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Source: Sharon Wingfield Source: Sharon Wingfield
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Adkins Road was closed between Wycliff Road and Ronaldton Road after a car crashed into a pole on Friday.

Wires were brought down after the vehicle crashed into the pole in the 1100 block of Adkins Road.

Police say no one was transported with injuries in the crash.

