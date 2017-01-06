Flight from Richmond to Fort Lauderdale diverted after airport shooting

The flight from Richmond International Airport (RIC) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was diverted Friday after a shooting at the airport.

There is one flight a day to and from Richmond to Fort Lauderdale. That JetBlue flight was in the air going to Florida when news of the deadly shooting broke.

That flight was diverted to Orlando, Florida.

NBC12 spoke to a woman on that plane. Emily Wagman is from Williamsburg and was on her way to Fort Lauderdale for a wedding.

Their flight took off around 1:30 p.m. around the time news of the shooting broke. She says passengers watched the news unfold while in the air. Wagman tweeted her experience to NBC12 reporter Ashley Monfort, then sent her a video mid-flight.

"The mood is a little tense, so we're not sure what exactly is going on," she said. "We found out about the shooting basically just as the flight was taking off. Jet blue has the TVs on every seat so it seems like most people are watching the news."

A flight from Fort Lauderdale to Richmond was supposed to land around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, but at last check, it says that flight is coming in around 7:15 Friday evening.

