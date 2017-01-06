Dominion crews prepared for any outages caused by snowstorm

Dominion Virginia Power is doubling up on crews and shifts for the upcoming snow storm. (Source: NBC12)

The type of snow could reduce the potential impact, but there's still a chance outages could occur.

"The good news is because the snow is so light and fluffy it's not going to stick to our equipment. The bad news is it will be sticking to roads because it's going to be so cold," Dominion Virginia Power spokeswoman Janell Hancock said. "And that often means that people are more at risk for accidents involving our equipment."

The treacherous road conditions can also slow response time for Dominion crews. Officials remind customers to make sure and report outages right away at dom.com or by calling 866-DOM-HELP. They also say to stay at least 30 free away from any downed power lines.

