Dominion crews prepared for any outages caused by snowstorm

The Hanover Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bomb threat was called in to the Mechanicsville Walmart on Sunday. The store, which is located off Bell Creek Road, was evacuated shortly before 5:00 p.m. Investigators are now working to determine who called the threat in, and whether there is any immediate danger. However, authorities told NBC12 nothing suspicious has been discovered at this time. Another bomb threat was called in to the same store back in January, but nothing...More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Chesterfield Fire and hazmat crews are on the scene of an oil spill in the James River near Dutch Gap.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating, after a driver plowed into a family's home Saturday morning. It happened in the 3900 block of Windy Creek Court The family tells us they were inside, when the car came slamming into the back of their home. The driver was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay. No word if that driver will face any charges.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.More >>
A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
