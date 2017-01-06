Ashland man wanted for threatening to bomb Hanover business

The Hanover Sheriff's Office and Fire Marshall's Office are searching for a 22-year-old man accused of threatening to bomb a business on New Year's Eve.

The sheriff's office says Tyrone Lamont Smith Jr. of Ashland made the threat in the 8000 block of Creighton Parkway after an argument with an employee.

Smith is believed to be in the Metro Richmond area.

Anyone with information about the incident or Smith is asked to call the Hanover Sheriff's Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

