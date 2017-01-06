Schools cancel weekend activities ahead of weekend storm

Ahead of this weekend's snow storm, many Central Virginia schools have canceled weekend activities.

Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Powhatan schools will not have weekend events.

Chesterfield says elementary and middle schools will close at 9 p.m. Friday and high schools will close at 10 p.m.

Hanover and Henrico will have after-school activities as normal on Friday evening.

For a full list of closings and delays throughout the storm, visit nbc12.com/closings.

