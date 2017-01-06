Second person faces charges in Tuckahoe Park vandalism

Two arrests have been made in the vandalism at Tuckahoe Park. (Source: Henrico Police)

A second person faces charges related to vandalism to Tuckahoe Park last month.

Ramsy Labhras Gray faces nine counts of vandalism after racist, lewd, and homophobic spray-painting was left on Dec. 29 all over the grounds and bathroom halls of facilities where the Tuckahoe Little League plays ball near John Rolfe and Ridgefield parkways. The damage was estimated at $5,500.

The vandals denounced the Black Lives Matter movement, President-elect Donald Trump and drew sexually explicit images and comments from wall to wall.

The images included swastikas and phrases such as, "White Power" and "F*** Gay People." One wall was spray painted with "Paul" and "Tre was here," while another said, "I hate green."

Taylor Ferrell was arrested and charged with three counts of vandalism the day after the graffiti was found.

The Henrico Police Department says Gray was responsible for vandalism to several other vehicles that night.

