Godwin HS uses chance of snow to raise funds for future educators program

The sale of the stickers benefit the Teachers for Tomorrow program. (Source: Henrico Schools)

NBC12's Megan Wise and Andrew Freiden show off the sticker and shirt for sale. (Source: Henrico Schools)

Henrico Public Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks is a bit of a cold hero when it snows -- he's the one who has to make the phone call on whether or not schools are open.

This weekend, ahead of a snowstorm expected to hit Central Virginia, a program at Godwin High School is selling T-shirts and stickers with Jenks and the hashtag of #closehcps ("close Henrico County Public Schools").

All funds from the sale benefit Teachers for Tomorrow, a program for juniors and seniors who want to be educators.

If there is enough interest, the program says it will expand the sale of the shirts and stickers outside of Godwin.

For more information, email Sharon Womble at sewomble@henrico.k12.va.us.

And to see if the Henrico School system is closed on Monday, be sure to check nbc12.com/closings.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12