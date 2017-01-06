1 school system opening late; Hopewell court closed - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By David Hylton, Digital
WESTMORELAND, VA (WWBT) -

Westmoreland County Public Schools are opening on a 1-hour delay on Friday morning as the area saw light snow overnight. 

No other Central Virginia schools are on a delay. 

Also on Friday, Hopewell District Court is closed. 

