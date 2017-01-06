Roads around Central VA treated in advance of snowstorm

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are working around the clock to keep roads in good shape throughout the incoming snowstorm.

Crews pretreated roads throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday and were on duty overnight to treat roads with salt and sand if necessary. Employees are working 12-hour shifts throughout the storm.

Heavier snow is expected to move into the region around midnight and continue through early Saturday afternoon. Once two inches of snow falls, crews will begin to plow, starting with the interstates and primary highways. Secondary routes, which are numbered 600 and above will be the next area of focus.

Drivers should drive carefully as below-freezing temperatures create slick roads overnight. If possible, avoid travel. If you have to venture out, be sure to check with NBC12 for the latest forecast and road conditions.

Drivers should also slow down and give themselves some extra time to reach your destination. Be sure to keep least five seconds behind other vehicles and do not pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary.

"Expect the unexpected. Bridges, overpasses, and ramps tend to freeze first so it's a good idea to go slow in those areas," VDOT spokeswoman Jessica Cowardin said.

Richmond Department of Public Works pre-treated the city's major bridges and hills on Thursday and is now treating roads starting with the main thoroughfares (Priority 1 routes below), followed by the collector streets (Priority 2 routes). Crews will then begin treating residential neighborhoods around 8 p.m.

More than 100 employees will be working, with crews on 12-hour shifts to keep the city’s 60 snow routes clear and safe.

