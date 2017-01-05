Police ID moped rider killed in Louisa crash; second driver charged with DUI

One person was killed and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Louisa County on Thursday.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Timothy Wilmore of Ashland. Wilmore was riding a moped in the 10000 block of Jefferson Highway around 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck that crossed into his lane. Police say he died at the scene.

The pickup truck continued off the road and struck a tree. The driver of the pickup, 47-year-old Danny Torgerson of Louisa County, was flown to UVA Hospital.

Police have charged Torgerson with DUI, with more charges pending.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police are notifying next of kin.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12