VDOT getting roads ready for snow as shoppers flood stores

People across Central Virginia are working to make sure they're prepared for winter weather.

At Ellwood Thompson's in Carytown, a huge rush of people stocked up on food ahead of the storm. They aren't the only ones getting ready. So are transportation crews.

The big focus is the overnight hours because the light dusting some of you are seeing could lead to slick roads as you head to work Friday. That's why workers at VDOT are burning the midnight oil.

"I just got back from Hawaii. Bring it on," Mallory Reese said.

The snow is no match for shoppers who welcome the opportunity to stay indoors.

"I'm going to make a big pot of soup," said Elizabeth Wilson.

She is one of the many shoppers heading to Elwood Thompson's to grab a few items for the fridge. Thursday evening saw a rush of customers preparing for winter weather and the store was ready.

"Bread and milk and anything dairy really. We have the water in the bulk section. That's been the biggest thing," said Phil Saunders.

"I just think it's wonderful. I just hope it doesn't turn to ice. That's all I hope," Wilson said.

Speaking of ice, that's exactly what VDOT spent the day gearing up for.

"Some folks are already working 12-hour shifts around the clock," said spokesperson Jessica Cowardin.

The big concern now is the Friday morning commute, because temperatures could lead to slick spots on the roads. A water-and-salt mixture is being whipped up to pre-treat the roads. That's the white stripes you may see on streets where you live.

Then there's the snow that could hit Friday night. That's when VDOT will pour salt and sand - the salt to melt the ice, the sand to give you traction.

Transportation crews are doing their part. They're now asking drivers to do theirs.

"Expect the unexpected. Bridges, overpasses, and ramps tend to freeze first so it's a good idea to go slow in those areas," Cowardin said.

This as shoppers flock for food and peace of mind ahead of the storm.

"It's winter time. It's going to come one way or another," Saunders said.

"I think we'll all be alright. I think we'll all live," Reese added.

VDOT is advising drivers to just slow down, allow a little extra time to get where you're going and leave plenty of distance between you and other cars as we all weather the storm.

