Stoney administration impacted by former Mayor Jones' $166K staff payout

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is already facing budget issues after learning that former Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones gave about $166,000 in severance pay to members of his staff before leaving office.

Stoney's administration says the unexpected expenditures, which will come out of the administration's budget, will have an impact on staffing. The money covers about 10 percent of the budget for the mayor and press secretary office.

"It’s unfortunate that it is going to impact how we staff the Mayor’s office in the near term. But we’re moving forward and we’ll make it work," said Press Secretary Jim Nolan.

The money will go to four high-level members of Jones' staff:

Press Secretary Tammy Hawley, $63,000

Executive Assistant Cheryl Ivey Green, $49,000

Senior Policy Adviser and Chief of Staff Mark Kronenthal $19,000

Deputy Chief of Staff Don Mark, $35,000

This comes after Jones' end of the year bonuses for full time and part time employees. The city said Jones did not have the authority to issue the $1.9 million in bonuses.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12