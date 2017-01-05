Stafford County Public Schools cancels Thursday evening activiti - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Stafford County Public Schools cancels Thursday evening activities

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) -

Stafford County Public Schools has announced that they are canceling all after-school and evening activities starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The activities are canceled in preparation for inclement weather.

