Man set free after victim misidentifies him in Sandston carjacking

A man arrested in connection to the Sandston carjacking and shooting has been released and all charges nolle prossed.

Kevante Pettus was released after the Commonwealth's Attorney Office said the victim had misidentified Pettus. Deputies brought Pettus to the Henrico General District courthouse where charges were nolle prossed and Pettus was released.

"I want them to find whoever they're looking for, lock them up, treat them the same way they treated my son, when they arrested my son," said Adrian Saunders, Pettus' mother.

Saunders says she and Pettus were heading to the store when Henrico Police pulled her over and arrested Pettus in front of her.

"I was just like, 'Oh my God, no! They're accusing my son of something he didn't do,'" she explained.

The 19-year-old is dealing with mental health issues, and his mother says Pettus was home with counselors around the time of the actual crime on Tuesday.

"They say it happened around 1 o'clock, there was no way he could have been in two places at one time," said Saunders.

Pettus was charged with with carjacking, robbery, aggravated malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His mother has stood by his innocence.

"Somebody must have identified the wrong person, it's not fair, it's just not fair," she said.

That is exactly what happened. On Thursday, Pettus was released from jail and his charges were dismissed.

"I'm just glad that he's home, I know my son did not do this," said Saunders.

As the family continues to move forward, Saunders is looking for an apology from law enforcement.

"I also want them to apologize to my son, because my son deserves that live, because they put his picture on TV and they have everybody looking at him different," said Saunders.

Police have a second person in custody in connection to the shooting, 28-year-old Mark Workman. He is charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

