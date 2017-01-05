Military mom makes surprise homecoming

It was a reunion a year in the making at Cosby High School in Chesterfield Thursday.

After returning from her second deployment in Iraq, Army Colonel Elizabeth Prekker surprised her daughters in school. The girls were not expecting her to come home until the end of the month.

"I’m trying to keep my emotions in check. I know once I get in the room, I won't do well," Colonel Prekker said minutes before the reunion.

Prekker’s daughter Caroline is sophomore at Cosby High School. Her other daughter, Lindsay, graduated two years ago. Lindsay thought she was visiting the school to give a presentation on college applications.

The two sisters sat in the classroom, as teacher Anne Canipe queued up a video chat with Colonel Prekker. It was a ploy. Canipe was in on the surprise and helped organize it.

Colonel Prekker sneaked into the back of the class. Lindsay noticed her first and took off running. Caroline quickly followed.

"I've got so much adrenaline going. I'm shaking. It's so good to be home. To be able to be with them and have someone to do something with. I missed them a lot," said Colonel Prekker.

Prekker says she’d been planning the surprise with the help of the school for months.

"I kind of thought that might be happening, and didn't want to get me hopes up," said Caroline.

Colonel Prekker's husband retired from the military, and between their parents, Caroline and Lindsay have been through five deployments.

"Every time one of us comes homes it's a new experience. It is always fun," said Rick Prekker.

The Prekkers say as technology has gotten more advanced, it’s made it easier to stay in touch when they are deployed. Caroline admits she missed having her mom around for the "big moments."

"There's been a lot of things that both of the girls are going through. Not being able to be there physically is tough, but to be able to at least talk on the phone and work through issues with them is a huge help. It doesn't feel like as much of a distance," said Colonel Prekker.

Colonel Prekker will spend a few weeks home before returning to her base in Kansas.

She's hoping to be reassigned to Fort Lee in the near future.

