Man charged with attempted capital murder of Louisa deputy denied bond

The man charged with attempted capital murder of a Louisa sheriff's deputy was denied bond on Thursday, NBC29 reports.

Police say 44-year-old Kelly J. Clark Jr. ran from the scene of a crash on Dec. 26 in the 9000 block of Louisa Road when a deputy arrived. The deputy located Clark a few minutes later about a quarter-mile away.

Police say Clark charged at the deputy following a brief discussion, with led to a struggle and Clark being shot by the deputy.

Virginia State Police say the vehicle was traveling west on Louisa Road when it "ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, struck three trees, spun around and across a private driveway and finally came to rest along the right side of the highway."

On Thursday, the judge decided to deny bond, citing the nature of the charge against Clark along with a previous pending domestic assault charge.

Clark is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 14.

