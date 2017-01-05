'Prince Charming' arrested, charged with fraud in Colonial Heights

A man wanted in Colonial Heights on multiple fraud charges -- and referred to by his ex-wife as "Prince Charming" -- was arrested this week.

The Colonial Heights Police Department says William "Billy" Stafford III was arrested in Goochland on Tuesday and charged with two counts of credit card forgery, two counts of identity theft, credit card fraud and larceny of a credit card.

Last month, one of Stafford's ex-girlfriends said he had drained her of $100,000.

Ashley Price, an ex-wife of Stafford, said he "was like Prince Charming."

"Somebody you would want to see your life with," described Lindsey Wolfrey, an ex-fiancé Stafford.

"He's really good, and he would trick you," described Price, who says she's now $56,000 in the hole and forced to file bankruptcy.

