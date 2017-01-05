'Hidden Figures' inspires new generation of women at NASA

The movie Hidden Figures tells the story of the black female mathematicians at NASA Langley in Hampton whose work is inspiring a new generation of scientists. (Source: NBC12)

The movie Hidden Figures tells the story of the black female mathematicians at NASA Langley in Hampton whose work is inspiring a new generation of scientists.

The mathematicians' calculations helped NASA reach major goals, as depicted in the movie set for release on Friday. Today, their stories are impacting the thousands of women who have followed in their footsteps - including Julie Williams-Byrd, who is working to put humans on Mars, just as they succeeded in putting humans on the moon.

A typical day for Williams-Byrd is filled with major questions, and it is her job to answer them because as a senior systems analyst at NASA Langley, she has a major responsibility.

"What I do is take a look at the technologies, and the capabilities and the systems that we’re going to need to safely send humans to Mars,” said Williams-Byrd.

For the last six years, Williams-Byrd has played a huge role in the nation’s “Humans to Mars” initiative.

"It’s very exciting. Very exciting,” said Williams-Byrd.

It is one of many exciting projects this physicist has worked on during her 28 years at the research center. In fact, if you check out the CALIPSO satellite which orbits and observe our planet’s atmosphere, you’ll see some of her work.

"What I did was help build the solid state laser on CALIPSO," said Williams-Byrd.

Her mission is to keep her eyes on the future. However, these days, NASA’s past is getting a lot of her attention.

"I did not know of any of those stories whatsoever. I started here in 1986 as a contractor, and I didn’t know anything Ms. Johnson, or Ms. Vaughan, or Ms. Jackson," said Williams-Byrd, talking about the ladies portrayed in Hidden Figures, which is based on a book written by Hampton native Margot Lee Shetterly.

Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, and Katherine Johnson are just three of dozens of Black women who were known as NASA’s "human computers." For over three decades, their intellect helped to move the country into the heavens. Their hard work certainly paid off, but only now are these women finally being identified and recognized.

"They had other challenges, right. It was a different time. It was a much different time. And they were able to come together to help each other, to encourage one another," said Williams-Byrd. "I am standing on their shoulders. They have opened the doors for me to be here because they were technically excellent. They contributed mightily on all the different teams they were on, and when they came in, they busted the door wide open."

Because those doors are now wide open, thousands of women of all backgrounds are walking right in and equally implementing ideas that are out of this world.

"They’re on projects, they’re doing research, they’re on management, they’re heading up organizations. They’re phenomenal women,” said Williams-Byrd.

These women are phenomenal because the "hidden figures" were phenomenal.

"I don’t know if they knew when they were going through it what it would mean for those coming behind them, but I just thank them so very much. They were awesome women,” said Williams-Byrd.

This year, NASA Langley is celebrating 100 years of excellence in aerospace, scientific, and technological achievement. Click here to check out its centennial events happening all year long.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12