5 Kmart, Sears locations in VA set to close

More than 100 Kmart and Sears stores were added Wednesday to a list of locations that will close this spring, Sears Holdings announced.

"Sears Holdings will continue to strategically and aggressively evaluate our store space and productivity, and accelerate the closing of some unprofitable stores as the company has previously announced," the company said in a statement.

Among those stores are five in Virginia:

Kmart: 1419 Hershberger Road NW, Roanoke

Kmart: 3655 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Kmart: 6101 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk

Kmart: 1355 W. Main St., Salem

Sears: 500 Gate City Hwy., Bristol

This week's announcement of the closings of 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores in the U.S. comes a little more than a week after the company announced plans to close 30 other Kmart stores and 16 Sears stores.

"Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around," the company said.

No Virginia stores were in the first round of closings.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Friday at many of the stores that will close.

