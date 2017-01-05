VDOT pre-treats roads ahead of possible wintry weather

A few dozen people held a peaceful march in front of the Powhatan courthouse on Friday afternoon to protest a judge's verdict in a stabbing case.More >>
An appeals court has denied a Virginia transgender teen's request to expedite arguments in his case regarding whether he can use the boys bathroom.More >>
Three tornadoes hit Virginia on Thursday. An EF-1 tornado hit an area near the town of Irvington, located in the Northern Neck, and two EF-0 tornadoes hit other areas of the state: Chesapeake and Herndon.More >>
Virginia State Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Dinwiddie, where one person was killed.More >>
A Louisa man may spend up to the next 10 years in prison following a reported abduction and assault of a bus driver last year.More >>
