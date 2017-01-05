VDOT pre-treats roads ahead of possible wintry weather

As Central Virginia gears up for its possible first measurable snow of the season, the Virginia Department of Transportation is busy pre-treating interstates and major primary routes with anti-icing materials.

Crews started treating roads on Wednesday with a brine solution -- a salt and water mixture that VDOT says "helps prevent a bond from forming between the pavement and the snow and ice."

The treatment of the area's roads is expected to continue through Thursday afternoon.

