Suspect on the run after shooting woman in leg near Henrico school

Neighbors in Henrico's west end are keeping their eyes out after a gunman shoots a woman in the leg overnight.

It happened at the Harbor Village apartment complex just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, right behind Tucker High School.

Now a man who lives in the apartment, Shawn Thomas, says he helped the victim and says the alleged shooter is his roommate. Thomas believes the shooting may have stemmed from an argument. He is now offering an apology to his neighbors after many people woke up to police cars surrounding the apartment buildings in the 2300 block of Mainmast Court.

Thomas says he was asleep when a gunshot woke him up.

"You can see the chair right here where the shot went through and they came and cut the hole in the carpet," says Thomas. "They found the bullet in the carpet right here."

Thomas believes his roommate pulled the trigger. He wouldn't give the man's name, but Thomas says he tried to help the victim.

"She went in the kitchen and fell over," he said. "And I immediately got a towel and told her to put pressure on it until they got here."

The roommate says several other people in the apartment ran out the back door, and a little while later the alleged shooter did as well. He says the shooter was last seen running towards Mayland Drive.

Police were seen canvassing a nearby wooded area. K9s were called out and officers were on scene for hours.

Thomas has been told to move out because of the crime, but he's still sticking up for his roommate. Thomas believes it was an argument that led to the shooting.

"If he can hear me, wherever he is out there I hope he's okay," says Thomas. "And I hope the neighbors will accept this apology and don't have to worry about anything. I know he's not going to come over here and put anybody in danger."

While police were investigating Thursday morning, an NBC12 photographer heard what sounded like more gunshots in the area. Police say nothing was found and it is not part of their investigation.

Thomas also says he did not know his roommate had a gun.

Police have not released a name of description of who they are looking for. If you know anything that could help, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

