New Petersburg mayor opens up in first extensive interview

NBC12 is digging deeper and learning more about the man charged with leading the embattled city of Petersburg forward.

After two years on Petersburg City Council, Sam Parham replaces Howard Myers as mayor. Myers made headlines after an explosive video when a former city spokesperson shielded him from answering questions from reporters.

"It was problematic for a lot of people, the last State of the City address, because they felt the mayor at the time wasn't giving a true picture," said NBC12.

"I don’t see myself giving a State of the City address. If someone's going to do it, it's going to be the city manager because we have a manager form of governing here," Parham said.

"But since the mayor did choose to give a speech, were you concerned about the tone that people thought it didn’t clearly reflect what we were going through?" NBC12 asked.

"Yes. That was in the middle of the whole water billing fiasco. Hindsight is 20/20. Looking back, I just didn’t feel like it should have been done at the time because people we're hurting and we still didn't have a lot of answers as far as what was going on," Parham said.

Now the city will look to him for direction. Parham, a Petersburg native and business owner, is married to a school teacher. They're raising two children.

"Sometimes he helps me with my homework," his 6-year-old daughter said.

But no lesson could have prepared him for his first rodeo in city government, especially for a city that had to hire a turnaround agency to help it operate within its means. That’s a decision he supported.

"Most city managers that come in are coming in to try to stay to keep their jobs. We don't need someone coming to keep their jobs. We need someone to tell us the truth and don't mind ruffling feathers to tell us where we need to go," he said.

Now the new face of Petersburg government says there's no room for error.

"We've been operating in the 80s in Petersburg for the last 30 years, we've been in the 80s … When people see the council working together, the citizens of Petersburg can wrap their arms around us and embrace, yes they are working to do what's best for the city," he said.

Parham adds he will lead using the word "we" instead of "I."

