Perriello officially enters gubernatorial race

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello made it official on Thursday that he's running for governor of Virginia.

"I'm running for Governor of Virginia because our state must be a firewall against hate, corruption and an assault on the Virginia values of decency and progress," Perriello said on his new website, tomforvirginia.com.

On Twitter, Perriello said his campaign "starts now" and announced plans to visit Danville and Charlottesville during the day and northern Virginia on Thursday night.

"This election is not just about the next four years -- but the next generation," said Perriello, who also pledged to block "radical redistricting that has held back our promise and progress."

Perriello served one term in U.S. Congress, representing the 5th District from 2009 to 2011.

On Wednesday, a Democratic source said that Perriello telephoned Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam to announce his intention to run for governor. Northam was expected to easily secure the nomination until Perriello's unexpected announcement.

Three candidates are also running for the Republican nomination.

Primaries for both parties will be held on June 13.

