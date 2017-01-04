VCU uses big second half to top Duquesne

Samir Doughty posted the best performance of his young college career, leading VCU to a 94-87 victory over Duquense in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The Rams improved to 12-3, 2-0 in Atlantic 10 play.

The redshirt freshman Doughty posted career-highs in points (23) and assists (9), and added seven rebounds and three steals to fuel the effort.

The first half was a closely contested game, with VCU holding a slim 37-33 lead at the break, but the Rams began to pull away mid-way through the second frame, going on a 14-2 run to open things up. Though the final score was a seven point margin, VCU led by 18 points with 2:00 remaining in the game.

Doughty led five Rams in double-figures in scoring. Mo Alie-Cox scored 18 points on 9-of-9 shooting, Justin Tillman scored 16 points and pulled down seven boards, Jonathan Williams added 13 points, while JeQuan Lewis posted eleven points and seven assists.

VCU shot 62 percent from the floor in the second half and 57 percent for the game.

The Rams return to the Siegel Center for their conference home opener on Saturday as Massachusetts visits for a 1:00pm tip-off.

