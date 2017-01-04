2 people injured after shooting in Creighton Court

Two people with gunshot wounds are in the hospital after a shooting in Creighton Court on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to the scene of the shooting around 8 p.m. but did not find any victims. Later, an off-duty sheriff's deputy says someone at Richmond Community Hospital walked in and said he had been shot. Then a second person approached a Richmond ambulance and said he had been shot.

The injuries of the two men do not appear to be life-threatening. Police are still investigating the shooting.

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

