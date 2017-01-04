Facebook video allegedly shows white man tortured; 4 in custody

Four people in Chicago are in custody after a missing, mentally handicapped teen was bound and gagged, then brutally tortured on Facebook Live. The Facebook video has since been taken down.

The video, viewed 62,000 times before being removed from Facebook, shows four teens beating and cutting the 18-year-old while shouting "F--- Donald Trump" and "F--- white people." The live feed is nearly 30 minutes long, but police say he may have been held against his will for more than 24 hours.

Two alert Chicago PD officers eventually found the disoriented victim.

"They saw clearly that this individual was in distress and he was in crisis. And they cared enough to do something about it," said Capt. Steven Sesso with the Chicago Police Department.

There are questions about whether this attack was politically or racially motivated. The teens in the video are African-American, and the victim is white. Police aren't elaborating much on this, only saying at this point there is nothing concrete to point them in either direction.

The victim is currently in the hospital, listed in stable condition

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12