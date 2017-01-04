Richmond apartment fire under control, crews investigating

Richmond Fire crews are investigating after an apartment fire Wednesday evening.

The call came in around 7:48 p.m. for fire showing from the front of an apartment in the 2200 block of W. Cary Street. The fire was marked under control at 8:35 p.m.

No word of any injuries or if anyone was in the apartment at the time of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

