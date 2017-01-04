HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Robotic surgery

Robotic surgery is a less invasive and more comfortable experience for the patient, doctors say. Plus, it allows the surgeon to do smaller and precise incisions.

It's still new, but robots are currently used for prostate surgery, hysterectomies, joint replacements, open-heart and kidney surgeries.

It's a little surreal to imagine a doctor using a computer and operating on a patient who is not even in the same room. The surgeon can be thousands of miles away and operate without having to travel, but Dr. Amy Rose with Johnston-Willis Hospital says that's not the typical scenario.

"Typically, the surgeon is in the room with the patient," said Dr. Rose. "It certainly can be used for specialists who are very far away from their patients, but fortunately for most of us, we can be right in the same operating room. It is important as you said to note that it is computerized instrumentation. It's not a true robot, so the surgeon is actually running instrumentation manually themselves but through a computer so their actions are more specific and precise. Medical robots are being used more now in general surgeries such as procedures on the colon or the rectum. We can use them on hernias, anywhere on the abdominal wall, or the groins we tend to use them. It can be used for true stomach surgery."

The main benefit of robotic surgery is it's less invasive and the recovery time is much shorter. Asked whether we would see medical robots in hospitals nationwide, Dr. Rose says it’s very difficult for that to be the case because it’s specialized equipment and it’s expensive. Certainly any major medical center will have medical robots for surgeries, but it may be cost-prohibitive for hospitals in rural areas.

