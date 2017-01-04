Chesterfield Police: Suspect in custody after running drivers off road in chase

One person is in custody after a police chase that closed down part of Chippenham Parkway on Wednesday.

Chesterfield Police say around 4:37 p.m., the suspect fled after shoplifting from the Kroger on 2801 Hicks Road. During the chase, police say the suspect vehicle ran several drivers off the road and even struck a police vehicle before the pursuit ended on Chippenham Parkway SB near Jahnke Road.

Police are not releasing the names of the driver or the passenger in the vehicle at this time, but they say the driver is wanted on several felony charges.

Police say the passenger complained of pain to her knees after the chase. Witnesses report seeing someone being pulled from the suspect vehicle and put in an ambulance.

No word on whether the passenger faces any charges, but police confirm additional charges are pending as they continue to investigate.

The chase closed part of Chippenham Parkway, causing long delays in the area.

