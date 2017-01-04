Chesterfield Police: Suspect in custody after running drivers off road in chase

Chesterfield Police are on the lookout for a man they say robbed the Walmart Money Center near Iron Bridge Road.More >>
Chesterfield Police are on the lookout for a man they say robbed the Walmart Money Center near Iron Bridge Road.More >>
Michelle Roberts faces a felony charge of producing an abortion or miscarriage. The ACLU of Virginia says this law has been on the books since 1849 but was never intended to punish an expectant mother for terminating her own pregnancy.More >>
Michelle Roberts faces a felony charge of producing an abortion or miscarriage. The ACLU of Virginia says this law has been on the books since 1849 but was never intended to punish an expectant mother for terminating her own pregnancy.More >>
A former Richmond police officer found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old in Chesterfield in 2015 will be allowed to leave the state prior to his sentencing.More >>
A former Richmond police officer found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old in Chesterfield in 2015 will be allowed to leave the state prior to his sentencing.More >>
A Chesterfield woman is facing multiple charges following a police chase that started in Richmond on Thursday night. A Virginia State Police trooper was injured in the pursuit.More >>
A Chesterfield woman is facing multiple charges following a police chase that started in Richmond on Thursday night. A Virginia State Police trooper was injured in the pursuit.More >>
This comes after more than two years of research, testing, and discussions with key stakeholders regarding body-worn cameras, police said.More >>
This comes after more than two years of research, testing, and discussions with key stakeholders regarding body-worn cameras, police said.More >>