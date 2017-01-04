2nd person arrested in carjacking, shooting in Sandston

UPDATE: Man set free after victim misidentifies him in Sandston carjacking

Two were arrested in connection with a carjacking and shooting in Sandston on Tuesday, according to Henrico Police. One person was later released after the Commonweath's Attorney says the victim misidentified him.

Police arrested one person in connection with the incident on Scotch Pine Drive near Old Williamsburg Road on Tuesday afternoon. They later arrested 28-year-old Mark Workman. The first person was released on Thursday.

Detectives say the victim was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries in the carjacking. He was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Workman is charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12