Richmonders plan march to support 'diverse and inclusive community'

Hundreds plan to attend an event in Richmond to show support for the March on Washington.

The "March on Monument" event will take place on Jan. 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers plan to "peacefully assemble as one diverse and inclusive community to send a message that Richmonders are standing up for those in danger of oppression and being marginalized."

"The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonize and threatened many of us – women, immigrants of all statuses, those with diverse religious faiths, particularly Muslim, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native and Indigenous people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, the economically impoverished and the survivors of sexual assault," said organizers of the Women’s March on Washington.

Organizers for the Richmond event say they want those who can't make it to D.C. to still have a chance to make their voice heard.

