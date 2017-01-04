Richmond readies for season's first possible snowfall

This weekend’s possible snowstorm comes during Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's first week on the job. Mayor Stoney is meeting with department heads citywide. Officials say they’re better prepared for snow removal, compared to years past.

FIRST ALERT: Tracking two chances for snow this week

"I think we will be prepared," said Mayor Stoney, after the briefing he received from several dozen city heads at Richmond’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), located at the bottom floor of the city’s main library.

Last January's major snow blast left about a foot of snow across Richmond roads. Some of that snow sat on streets for days.

"Last year, we didn't do a bad job with the 12 inches that we received from [storm] Jonas, but we could have done better. We learn from our mistakes," said Richmond Public Works Deputy Director of Operations, Bobby Vincent.

Vincent listed the department’s upgrades for Mayor Levar Stoney at the EOC, already in high gear preparing for what could be several inches on Saturday.

This winter, the Public Works Department has five new plows, more chemical treatment stocked, and an outside contractor to help maintain plows so they won’t rust. The city has also budgeted $1 million for snow removal, compared to $250,000 ultimately set aside last year. Mayor Stoney is heading the snow-battle, his second full-day as the city’s leader.

"You never know about your time or moment, you just have to rise to the occasion," said Mayor Stoney.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority is using two new, specially-equipped ambulances that have six-wheel drive. The Alternative Support Apparatus vehicles have a much easier time navigating through the snow, according to Richmond Ambulance Authority Chief Operating Officer Rob Lawrence. The city purchased the vehicles for the UCI Road World Championships. They’ve since proven to be highly effective during the winter.

"Between these two vehicles, we're exceptionally prepared," said Chief Lawrence.

The special ambulances have towing capability and their own plows to help reach people who are snowed-in, anywhere.

"[Last season] we did use the plow to plow away into locations to extract patients back out to waiting ambulances," explained Chief Lawrence.

As for public schools, crews will be plowing and salting parking lots and sidewalks. At this time, RPS does anticipate school being open on Monday.

