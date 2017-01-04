Body found in Roanoke confirmed to be missing teen

The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Wednesday that a body found in Roanoke County over the weekend was 17-year-old Sarabeth Hammond, who had previously been reported as missing.

WSLS reports that Hammond died from blunt force trauma to the head after crashing her vehicle on Bent Mountain Road and veering off the roadway in Roanoke County.

Hammond's car was discovered by a person checking on a vacant house for sale on Saturday.

Police say Hammond was ejected from the vehicle when it fell about 150 feet.

Hammond was originally reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 28 when she failed to show up for a family event.

