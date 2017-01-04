Body found in Roanoke confirmed to be missing teen

Residents of Lancaster County in the Northern Neck started cleaning up Friday after a tornado struck the region on Thursday.More >>
The Henrico Police Department says a death investigation is underway in the 2000 block of Charles City Road. This area is near the landfill, just off Williamsburg Road. This is a developing story and will be updated. Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.More >>
A few dozen people held a peaceful march in front of the Powhatan courthouse on Friday afternoon to protest a judge's verdict in a stabbing case.More >>
Chesterfield Police are on the lookout for a man they say robbed the Walmart Money Center near Iron Bridge Road.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrested Cordell Jenkins, 46, and Anthony Haynes, 37, for sex trafficking of children at their Toledo homes early Friday morning.More >>
A home in Byhalia caught fire and exploded Friday afternoon.More >>
More than a hundred pounds of marijuana, headed to Gulfport for Spring Break, was seized during a traffic stop Thursday night.More >>
Griffin made mention from the bench that he'd learned the report had been released. Still, he granted the governor's request for a TRO regarding the impeachment hearings. They will be delayed 10 days, time in which the governor's legal team can mount a defense.More >>
Alabama is on track to becoming the first state in the country to classify Xanax on the same level as opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl. The Alabama Department of Public Health recently moved to reclassify Xanax as a Schedule II drug instead of a Schedule IV, at the suggestion of the Board of Medical Examiners. But, the pharmacy community say they've been left out of the conversation.More >>
