Hanover man arrested on child pornography charges

A Hanover man was arrested on child pornography charges Tuesday.

James Linwood Crump, Sr., 46, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Crump is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12