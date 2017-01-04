Richmond woman says RRHA won't properly fix heat

A Richmond woman, who lives on Glenfield Avenue in Hillside Court, says the Richmond Regional Housing Authority (RRHA) will not properly fix her heat, which has been out since November.

Rachel Armstead has lived in her Hillside home for five years and never had a problem with heat. However, Armstead says she noticed in November her house was cold and the heat hadn’t kicked on.

"On Nov. 2, I noticed my heat was not working," Armstead said. "It was cold outside. Normally the heat cuts on in the middle of October, so that’s when I notified RRHA."

Armstead said the RRHA came out to fix the heat.

"Two of my heaters started working, but the rest did not," Armstead said.

RRHA and Armstead went back and forth corresponding for months since Armstead’s initial report. In multiple reports, the "priority" of the calls are listed as urgent and emergency, and the problem on Armstead’s work order is listed as no heat and faulty radiators.

RRHA left two portable heating devices on Nov. 10. Then on Nov. 28, RRHA officials said they set up a time for a contractor to repair the heat.

Armstead says the contractor never came out to fix the heat.

"They give me the runaround. They keep coming here and checking my heaters saying they are warm, and they are not," Armstead said.

Armstead has been using the stove to heat the downstairs of her home, which she shares with her five children.

Armstead’s fear with the impending cold is that her kids will get sick, especially her children who suffer from asthma and seizures.

Armstead took matters into her own hands and went to the RRHA office and recorded a conversation with an employee.

That RRHA employee said, "I heard they put a new pump in the boiler room because they determined it was going bad."

Armstead responded, "Oh, so that was why we didn’t have no heat then?”

NBC12 reached out to RRHA about that conversation, but did not hear back.

We did receive the statement below that explains RRHA responded each and every time their service was requested and they write, "Currently there are no open NO HEAT work orders for this unit." They also say the heat is working inside Armstead’s home.

Here is RRHA’s full statement:

On behalf of Carol Jones-Gilbert, Chief Operating Officer, please note the following in response to your inquiry regarding the subject matter. The resident submitted three (3) work order requests, 11/2/16 (heat was turned on), 11/8/16 (no heat in the bedroom, 2 space heaters offered; however resident refused) and 11/15/16 (heat operating except radiator in living room was not fully operational). In each instance maintenance staff responded to the requests. RRHA maintenance staff went to the unit at 2:08 PM, November 28, 2016 and the following was observed: Portable heater was unplugged and sitting on the sofa.

Back door was wide open. Radiator temperatures were taken with a UEI INF165C and the air temperatures were taken with a FLUKE 971 temperature/ humidity meter. Living room radiator reading 95.6 air temp. 73.2

Kitchen radiator reading 110.8 no air temp. was taken because the back door was open

Portable heater was running near bedroom # 1 & 2 blowing towards the other bedroom and bathroom.

Bedroom # 1 front radiator reading 75.2 air temp. 76.4

Bedroom # 2 front radiator reading 108.5 air temp. 77.6

Bedroom # 3 rear radiator reading 112.2 air temp. 79.0

Bathroom radiator reading 108.8 air temp 79.3 As maintenance staff was preparing to leave Ms. Armstead came in the back door and closed it. She then hooked up the portable heater that was sitting on the sofa and it tripped a breaker. Maintenance staff moved the heater to a receptacle in the kitchen and it was properly running. It was explained to the resident that the heaters pull a lot of electricity and that she may have to move the heaters to different outlets if it trips the breakers. Another assessment was conducted yesterday morning and the radiators in each room and air temperature of each room are within the range as set forth between 68 and 78 degrees. Yesterday’s report notes that the kitchen air temperature registered at 67.8 degrees this may be due in part that the tenant entered the unit from the back and then let maintenance in the front to conduct the assessment, which began at 12:36 p.m. Earlier that morning, 9:08, another assessment was conducted and the radiator temperature in the living room was at 76.3 degrees and the kitchen radiator at 75.9 degrees. Currently there are no open NO HEAT work orders for this unit.

Armstead says the statement about her having heat is not true and only two of her radiators are working properly and are not enough to heat her home.

Armstead has been in contact with Social Services and is assured they are now looking into the matter.

