Prince George judge death ruled suicide

The Medical Examiner says the Prince George judge who was found dead in his office died of a suicide.

The body of Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Nathan Curtis Lee was found in his office at the Prince George County Courthouse during the evening hours of Jan. 1.

Police and fire/EMS crews originally received a call for an unresponsive male.

The Medical Examiner says he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Judge Lee, 60, of Hopewell, practiced law in Virginia for over 30 years. He was appointed as a circuit court judge for the sixth district in 2012.

