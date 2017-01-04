Kroger looking to hire 300 new employees in the Richmond area - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kroger looking to hire 300 new employees in the Richmond area

By Megan Woo, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Kroger is looking to fill 300 positions for its Richmond-area stores.

They will hold a hiring event on Jan. 11 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kroger Training Center located at 2235 Staples Mill Road.

“We’re always looking to hire new employees to be a part of the Kroger team in Richmond, a market that is always growing,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We offer competitive compensation and excellent benefits with the opportunity to advance in one of America’s largest companies.” 

All Kroger stores in the Richmond-area are currently hiring, and openings include positions in the deli, grocery, bakery, meat, and drug/general merchandise departments. 

Cashiers and baggers are also needed.

Those who are interested should apply online here before attending the hiring event to speak with a Kroger hiring manager.

