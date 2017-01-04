African Sulcata Tortoise found after missing for 3 days in Chesterfield

Suspect tries to hide from police in pond

A Chesterfield family says their missing African Sulcata Tortoise was found Wednesday after missing for three days in the Deer Run subdivision.

The tortoise -- named Shredder -- was found under a shed in the family's backyard and buried in the ground.

The Richmond Wildlife Center posted to Facebook that the temperatures were far too cold for a tortoise like Shredder and that he may have been unable to move due to hypothermia.

