RACC makes plea to find home for dog who 'prefers the company of women'

Richmond Animal Care and Control is hoping to find a loving home for a dog.

Titus is a two-year-old American Bulldog mix. He has been adopted twice and returned, according to the shelter's Facebook page.

The post says he is a little rough and prefers women owners over men.

"The great news is Titus is a sweet snuggle bug, is great with other dogs and has an incredible zest for life," according to the post.

Anyone willing to adopt Titus can call Richmond Animal Care and Control at (804) 646-5573.

