Left lane back open on I-95 N on James River Bridge

By Megan Woo, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The north left lane is back open on Interstate 95 on the James River Bridge.

The lane was closed earlier due to an accident, according to VDOT.

The backup was five miles at one point.

