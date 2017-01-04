Left lane back open on I-95 N on James River Bridge

A Chesterfield woman is facing multiple charges following a police chase that started in Richmond on Thursday night. A Virginia State Police trooper was injured in the pursuit.More >>
A Chesterfield woman is facing multiple charges following a police chase that started in Richmond on Thursday night. A Virginia State Police trooper was injured in the pursuit.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Center for Missing and Exploited Children says, of the 185 children missing from Virginia, more than 30 of them are from the Richmond area.More >>
The Center for Missing and Exploited Children says, of the 185 children missing from Virginia, more than 30 of them are from the Richmond area.More >>
Two suspects, who allegedly shot a woman in Richmond's northside, are still on the run.More >>
Two suspects, who allegedly shot a woman in Richmond's northside, are still on the run.More >>
A Richmond mother has filed a complaint with the Virginia Department of Health Professions, after she says a Bellevue Elementary school nurse gave her 7-year-old daughter the wrong medicine for the past two weeks.More >>
A Richmond mother has filed a complaint with the Virginia Department of Health Professions, after she says a Bellevue Elementary school nurse gave her 7-year-old daughter the wrong medicine for the past two weeks.More >>