VCU police search for burglary suspect

VCU police need help in finding the man allegedly involved in breaking into a Subway store over the holidays.

Officers say the burglary happened at the store on W. Broad St. next to the Siegel Center.

Detectives think a man broke into the store through a window sometime between 8 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Hundreds of dollars in cash and coins were stolen from a register.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance photos is asked to call VCU police at 804-828-1196.

