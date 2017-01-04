Richmond police investigate possible armed robbery near Lucille Brown MS

Richmond police are on the scene of a possible armed robbery in the city's Southside.

The possible armed robbery took place at the 7-Eleven in the 6200 block of Jahnke Road, near Lucille Brown Middle School. Crews have been on the scene since 6 a.m. Wednesday.

There is no word yet on what happened or if there were any injuries.

The forensics team is on the scene collecting fingerprints, and the store is closed as police investigate.

