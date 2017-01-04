Lumber Liquidators founder no longer with the company

The founder of Lumber Liquidators is no longer with the company.

Thomas Sullivan is leaving the Toano-based company he founded back in 1994, following a shift in his role.

In 2015, Lumber Liquidators plead guilty to environmental crimes and were ordered to pay more than $13 million in fines and restitution.

Authorities from DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement searched the Lumber Liquidators stores in coordination with U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Justice. The reason for the raid is that protected wood was being illegally imported.

The investigation revealed that the wood species is part of the habitat of the highly endangered Siberian tiger.

The wood originates in Russia and is processed in China, but according to information on the documents, government agents suspect that it was declared as coming from other countries. That would be a violation of the "Lacey Act," which combats trafficking of "illegal" wildlife, fish and plants.

