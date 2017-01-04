Chesterfield police warn of Craigslist robberies

Chesterfield police say they received four reports since before Christmas of people being robbed when they met an unknown person to purchase items on Craigslist.

The robberies occurred between the dates of Dec. 21 and Jan. 1 and occurred between 1 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. in various parts of Chesterfield, including Cogbill Road, which is close to Meadowbrook High School.

In two of the Craigslist robberies, the suspects displayed handguns. No one was injured in any of the four robberies.

The police department is reminding residents to complete these Craigslist transactions in well lit, public places where other people will be present.

The Chesterfield Sheriff's Office has three dedicated parking spaces for a "safe exchange zone" for people selling and purchasing items off Craigslist.

Those who utilize the exchange will be recorded by 24-hour surveillance with law enforcement always watching.

Anyone with any information about any of the robberies should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

