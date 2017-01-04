Car catches on fire on I-295 in Chester

A car caught on fire on Interstate 295 in Chester at the Route 10 ramp early Wednesday morning.

The ramp to Route 10 is back open, but crews shut it down for a couple of hours overnight.

Police say the car went off the road into the woods and then caught on fire. The driver is doing okay.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12