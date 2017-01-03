Petersburg Fire Chief pushes for updated vehicles, equipment for first responders

After problems plagued the Petersburg Fire Department throughout 2016, the new Interim Fire Chief is taking steps towards updating vehicles and equipment.

Brian Sturdivant is taking over the role for the first time this week as Interim Fire Chief, stating his first priority is to protect the citizens. NBC12 met him outside the city council meeting to find out exactly how he plans to do that.

He began by explaining that in order to provide better services to protect you, he is first focusing on providing accurate gear and training for his emergency responders, placing an emphases on updating vehicles and equipment.

"In order for us to work at a higher level in a dangerous environment, we have to eliminate that anxiety and apprehension," he said.

He added that knowing they have the proper gear will "allow them to focus on the job at hand. It only takes a split second for something to go south."

Sturdivant is also implementing hourly inspection of the equipment. If there is any issue, the crews can identify and fix the problem before putting the gear or truck at the scene of an emergency.

Of course, improving the department also comes down to funding.

Sturdivant plans on being an advocate for the fire department, regularly attending city council meetings to make sure plans move forward for funding equipment. He also plans on writing for grants to purchase additional gear.

"We just have to manage and administer it appropriately," he said.

The Interim City Manager, Tom Tyrrell, also seems to be on board with the mission. He stated in a release that "it is a priority to get our first responders the tools they need to do their job to provide public safety."

"It has taken the City of Petersburg years of neglect to get where we are today, and my job is to restore our services and equipment as quickly as possible," stated the chief.

He pointed out that the fire department also had mutual aid agreements with all the surrounding counties.

"When we need equipment from our neighboring fire departments, that equipment is available. We have a great team in place, and we are making progress," he added.

Moving forward, he has meetings planned every day this week to increase transparency and communication with his crew and the community in which they serve.

