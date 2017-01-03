Anaconda found in toilet of Arlington apartment

Imagine going to the bathroom and finding a snake in your toilet - that's what happened to one person in an Arlington apartment complex.

Animal control responded to find a juvenile Yellow Anaconda in the toilet. They were able to safely remove the snake and find a specialist to provide it care.

Yellow Anacondas, when full grown can be up to 13 feet long and weigh more than 100 pounds, says Arlington County Animal Control.

