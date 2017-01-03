2 suspects on the run after robbing Advance Auto in Richmond

Richmond Police say they are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at an Advance Auto on Tuesday.

Police say the robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Forest Hill Avenue. The two suspects, one armed with a gun, demanded cash. They got away with the money.

No one was injured in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12